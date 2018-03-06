FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 7:35 AM / in 2 days

Aggreko posts 11.8 percent drop in annual profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Aggreko, the world’s largest temporary power provider, reported a 11.8 percent fall in full-year profit on Tuesday, hurt in part by discounts and off-hire of its utility contracts in Argentina.

The British company, which powers major events and cover electricity shortfalls, said pretax profit before exceptional items fell to 195 million pounds ($269.7 million) in 2017, from 221 million pounds in the preceding year. ($1 = 0.7230 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

