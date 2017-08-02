Argentina hit drags down Aggreko's first-half profit

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aggreko, the world’s largest temporary power provider, said its results were hurt by lower pricing on its Argentina contracts as it reported a 10 percent fall in first-half profit.

The British firm, whose kit powers major events and covers electricity shortfalls, said pretax profit before exceptional items fell to 63 million pounds ($83 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 71 million pounds a year ago.

It said the result met market expectations.

“I am confident that the changes we have made in the last two years are delivering results, with our first-half performance supporting our view that, Argentina aside, we will grow this year,” Chief Executive Chris Weston said. ($1 = 0.7572 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)