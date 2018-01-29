FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 29, 2018 / 1:24 AM / 2 days ago

China's Agile says unit plans $600 mln IPO in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China property developer Agile Group Holdings Ltd said it was looking to list its property management unit on the main board in Hong Kong, raising up to HK$4.7 billion ($600 million) to fund investments, acquisitions and upgrade operations.

The China-focused property management service provider plans to issue 333.33 million shares of A-Living Services Co Ltd, at a price ranging from HK$10.80 to HK$14.20 apiece, Agile said in a filing on Monday.

That would put the unit’s value at about $1.84 billion to $2.42 billion.

Agile said it will hold about 54 percent of A-Living on completion of the offering.

Agile had earlier said that its shareholders would be entitled to apply for shares of its to-be-spun-off unit on an assured basis pursuant to a preferential offering.

The issue price of A-Living will be fixed on Feb. 3 and dealing in the shares is expected to begin on Feb. 9.

HSBC and Huatai Financial Holdings are joint sponsors of the global offering. ($1 = 7.8180 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.