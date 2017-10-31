FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agri trader ADM's profit slumps 44 pct on weaker margins
October 31, 2017 / 11:12 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Agri trader ADM's profit slumps 44 pct on weaker margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a nearly 44 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak margins from agricultural services and oilseeds processing businesses.

Net profit attributable to ADM fell to $192 million, or 34 cents a share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $341 million, or 58 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $14.83 billion from $15.83 billion. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
