PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole will inject 1.2 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in its French retail unit LCL after the European Central Bank required it to recapitalise the business, French newspaper Le Monde said on Friday, citing an internal message.

LCL declined to immediately respond to a request for comment and Credit Agricole was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8133 euros)