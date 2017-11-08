FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Farm supply growth, returning cash are priorities for Nutrien: Agrium CEO
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017

Farm supply growth, returning cash are priorities for Nutrien: Agrium CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nutrien, the company to be formed by year-end from the merger of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, plans to expand its farm supply network, and return some cash to shareholders, Agrium Chief Executive Chuck Magro said on Wednesday. Magro will become Nutrien’s CEO.

Nutrien is expected to receive a cash injection of billions of dollars soon after starting up once Potash sells equity stakes in three companies to satisfy competition regulators. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

