February 21, 2018 / 9:33 AM / 2 days ago

Croatia's Agrokor crisis manager steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The crisis manager at indebted Croatian food group Agrokor, Ante Ramljak, has resigned, the company said in a statement.

The departure comes after the government earlier this month said it would examine documents related to the hiring of advisers, after media reports revealed the company’s main restructuring advisers, U.S.-based firm AlixPartners, had hired Ramljak’s former firm as a local consultant in devising the restructuring programme.

“I file irrevocable resignation in order not to be the main obstacle in reaching an agreement (with creditors),” Ramljak said in a statement. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela and Ivana Sekularac, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
