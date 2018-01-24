FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 24, 2018 / 6:16 AM / a day ago

Supermarket retailer Ahold Delhaize sales marginally beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dutch-Belgian supermarket retailer Ahold Delhaize, which has roughly two-thirds of its business in the United States, said on Wednesday fourth-quarter sales rose 1.6 percent to 15.8 billion euros, at the high end of market expectations.

The company also sees full-year 2017 free cash flow significantly ahead of expectations, it said in a trading update.

Ahold Delhaize said in November, at the release of third-quarter results, it was on track to meet its free cash flow goal of 1.6 billion euros for 2017 as cost savings for the year would be 250 million euros, better than the initial target of 220 million.

Company-compiled analyst consensus for fourth quarter sales was 15.68 billion euros.

The company maintained full-year 2017 pro forma underlying operating margin guidance for the group of 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
