FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ahold Delhaize's e-commerce chief leaves for Unilever
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 27, 2017 / 4:20 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Ahold Delhaize's e-commerce chief leaves for Unilever

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The e-commerce director of Ahold Delhaize is leaving the Dutch-Belgian grocer to join Unilever, bringing online expertise at a time when packaged goods makers are figuring out how best to harness the trend of internet and digital shopping.

Ahold said on Friday that Hanneke Faber will leave at the end of this year to run Unilever’s European business.

She will replace Jan Zijderveld, who is leaving the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to “pursue different opportunities”, according to a spokeswoman.

As more grocery shopping moves online, Unilever and its rivals are trying to adapt by experimenting with new ways of advertising and delivery.

Faber, 48, joined Ahold in 2013 as chief commercial officer. After the Dutch supermarket chain’s takeover of Belgian rival Delhaize in 2016 she became responsible for e-commerce and innovation at the merged company.

Ahold Delhaize said it has started the search for a successor, whose main focus will be on data analysis, as the company tries to gain more sales from its customer loyalty schemes. Managers of online shops Bol.com and Peapod will from now on report directly to their regional directors in The Netherlands and the U.S respectively.

Reporting by Bart Meijer and Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.