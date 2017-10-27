Ahold Delhaize's e-commerce chief leaves for Unilever

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The e-commerce director of Ahold Delhaize is leaving the Dutch-Belgian grocer to join Unilever, bringing online expertise at a time when packaged goods makers are figuring out how best to harness the trend of internet and digital shopping.

Ahold said on Friday that Hanneke Faber will leave at the end of this year to run Unilever’s European business.

She will replace Jan Zijderveld, who is leaving the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to “pursue different opportunities”, according to a spokeswoman.

As more grocery shopping moves online, Unilever and its rivals are trying to adapt by experimenting with new ways of advertising and delivery.

Faber, 48, joined Ahold in 2013 as chief commercial officer. After the Dutch supermarket chain’s takeover of Belgian rival Delhaize in 2016 she became responsible for e-commerce and innovation at the merged company.

Ahold Delhaize said it has started the search for a successor, whose main focus will be on data analysis, as the company tries to gain more sales from its customer loyalty schemes. Managers of online shops Bol.com and Peapod will from now on report directly to their regional directors in The Netherlands and the U.S respectively.