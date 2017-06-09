FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Ireland says AIB listing remains on track after UK election
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 2 months ago

Ireland says AIB listing remains on track after UK election

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - Ireland's initial public offering of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) remains on track after neighbouring Britain's election and a price range will be issued in the next week or so, a spokesman for the finance ministry said on Friday.

Dublin launched its long-awaited sale of a 25 percent stake in the state-owned lender on May 30 and Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the price could be driven up if Britain's ruling Conservative party won a strong majority in Thursday's election.

"The transaction timetable was designed to cater for the UK election. We remain on track to issue a price range prospectus over the next week or so," the spokesman said in a statement after the Conservatives lost their majority. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.