FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIB CEO encourages Ireland to look at selling more shares now
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 2 days ago

AIB CEO encourages Ireland to look at selling more shares now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The head of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) on Thursday encouraged the government to look at selling down more of its 71 percent stake in the bank, following a 25 percent jump in the stock in the six months since its initial public offering.

“Since then, the stock has performed well and markets have performed well so my commentary would generally be these things come and go so if you have a market place that’s there, if you have a willing investor set that understand the story now, then it’s often opportune to take that when it’s there,” AIB chief executive Bernard Byrne told a parliamentary committee.

“As of close last night, the total value of cash received plus the 71 percent of the market value actually equates to the 20.8 billion euros (the state invested in AIB). I can’t tell you what will happen next in terms of valuations, so I would encourage people to look at sell down at this point in time.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.