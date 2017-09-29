FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. regulatory council votes to remove AIG's systemically risky label
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 18 days ago

U.S. regulatory council votes to remove AIG's systemically risky label

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A panel of top U.S. financial regulators voted on Friday to remove stricter regulatory oversight from American International Group, determining the insurance giant is no longer critical to the health of the global financial system.

The decision by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) means AIG - which received a $182 billion U.S. government bailout during the 2007-09 global financial crisis - no longer needs to adhere to a stricter regulatory regime, including holding extra capital.

“The Council has worked diligently to thoroughly reevaluate whether AIG poses a risk to financial stability,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“This action demonstrates our commitment to act decisively to remove any designation if a company does not pose a threat to financial stability.” (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.