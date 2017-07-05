FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
AIG taps Marsh executive as new CEO's deputy - report
July 5, 2017 / 4:36 PM / a month ago

AIG taps Marsh executive as new CEO's deputy - report

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc is expected to hire the head of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc brokerage business to work alongside the insurer's new chief executive, Brian Duperreault, the trade publication Insurance Insider reported on Monday.

Peter Zaffino, chief executive officer at Marsh LLC, will leave the company to become Duperreault's "effective deputy," the Insurance Insider reported, citing unnamed sources. Zaffino also heads the risk and insurance services unit of Marsh & McLennan.

Other details about Zaffino's upcoming role at AIG are unknown, the publication said.

An AIG spokeswoman and a Marsh & McLennan spokesman declined to comment.

AIG named Duperreault, 70, CEO in May, selecting a protégé of former CEO Hank Greenberg and an industry veteran known for his turnaround expertise.

Marsh President John Doyle will be promoted to the dual role of president and CEO of Marsh upon Zaffino's departure, the Insurance Insider reported.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

