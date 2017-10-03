FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Charles Fry joins AIG insurance unit as head of reinsurance
#Regulatory News
October 3, 2017 / 1:35 PM / in 14 days

MOVES-Charles Fry joins AIG insurance unit as head of reinsurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - American International Group on Tuesday named Charles Fry as head of reinsurance, general insurance, effective immediately.

Fry, who will oversee AIG’s global reinsurance, shared services, transformation and administration functions, previously served as chief financial officer at Lloyd’s of London insurer Novae Group Plc.

Last month, AIG reorganized into three units - general insurance business, a life and retirement unit and a standalone technology unit. It no longer has a separate commercial and consumer business. (Reporting by)

