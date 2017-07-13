FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIG appoints Seraina Macia to head its technology unit
#Financials
July 13, 2017 / 12:53 PM / a month ago

AIG appoints Seraina Macia to head its technology unit

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc hired on Thursday Seraina Macia as chief executive of its technology focused unit as the U.S. insurer looks to expand its data mining and analytics capabilities.

Macia was most recently chief executive officer at Hamilton USA, the North American platform of Hamilton Insurance Group. (reut.rs/2thUFqB)

AIG agreed to buy Hamilton USA for $110 million in May. Brian Duperreault, AIG's new CEO, founded and ran Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd until his appointment in May.

Macia, whose appointment is effective immediately, will also play a role in development of Attune, a data and technology driven joint venture formed by AIG, Hamilton and Two Sigma Investments, the company said.

Before joining Hamilton, she was the CEO and President of AIG's Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

