Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. drug developer Aimmune Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday its peanut allergy drug met the main goal of an eagerly awaited late-stage study.

Aimmune plans to submit the oral drug, AR101, for U.S. Food and Drug Administration review by the end of 2018, the company said.

Peanut allergy is the leading cause of death from food-induced allergic reactions in the United States. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)