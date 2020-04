FILE PHOTO: An Etihad Airways Airbus A320-200 at the National Airport Minsk, Belarus, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, has received its air operating license, it said on Thursday.

The launch of operations, which had been planned for this quarter, will depend on market conditions, it said in a statement.