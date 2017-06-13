FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
German econ min says Air Berlin situation is precarious
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 13, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 2 months ago

German econ min says Air Berlin situation is precarious

1 Min Read

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, June 13 (Reuters) - Air Berlin is in a difficult situation, German Economics Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday.

Zypries said it worried her and other members of the government when a company the size of Air Berlin runs into difficulties.

"The situation of Air Berlin is precarious," Zypries said. "Otherwise, a request for a state loan guarantee wouldn't have been made."

Last week, Air Berlin said it had asked the states of Berlin and North-Rhine Westphalia to consider loan guarantees. On Friday, the German federal government stepped in to say any support would be contingent on a sustainable business model for the struggling airline. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.