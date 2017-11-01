Grounded Air Berlin plane in Iceland to fly home on Wednesday

BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - An Air Berlin plane that was grounded in Iceland last month over unpaid charges is due to be flown home on Wednesday, a spokesman for the insolvent carrier said.

The A320 jet with registration D-ABDX was grounded on Oct. 19 after arriving at Keflavik airport. A spokesman for the airport operator said the debt had been paid on Monday and the aircraft was free to leave.

The plane is due to leave Keflavik at 1600 GMT and will be flown to Berlin Schoenefeld airport, where it will eventually join the fleet of British budget carrier easyJet, the Air Berlin spokesman said.

Air Berlin filed for administration in August and operated its final flight under its AB code on Friday, bringing to a close almost 40 years of flying.

Its assets are to be sold off to German rival Lufthansa and easyJet. The deals are awaiting regulatory approval and Air Berlin planes are currently being parked at Duesseldorf and Schoenefeld airports.

Air Berlin’s aircraft were leased, so Lufthansa and easyJet are having to renegotiate lease or purchase deals for the aircraft that they wish to take on. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)