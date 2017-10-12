FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa agrees to buy parts of insolvent Air Berlin
October 12, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 5 days ago

Lufthansa agrees to buy parts of insolvent Air Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Lufthansa airliner parks next to the Air Berlin aircraft at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa agreed to buy parts of insolvent German airline Air Berlin for around 210 million euros ($248.72 million), Air Berlin said on Thursday.

The deal includes Air Berlin’s Austrian leisure travel airline Niki, its LG Walter regional airline and 20 further aircraft, its said in a statement, adding that the purchase price was subject to adjustments upon closing.

Negotiations with Britain’s easyJet and other bidders for other parts of the business are ongoing, Air Berlin said.

($1 = 0.8443 euros)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

