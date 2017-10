BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Insolvent German airline Air Berlin is continuing talks with easyJet on Thursday, a spokesman for Air Berlin said, without saying whether a contract was expected to be signed with the British airline.

Air Berlin said late last month that negotiations with Lufthansa and easyJet would continue until Oct. 12.

Lufthansa said earlier it would sign a deal on Thursday to buy parts of Air Berlin. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan)