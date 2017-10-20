FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin plane grounded in Iceland over unpaid charges
#Bankruptcy News
October 20, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 4 days ago

Air Berlin plane grounded in Iceland over unpaid charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - An Air Berlin airliner was grounded at Iceland’s Keflavik airport late on Thursday because the insolvent German carrier had not paid its airport charges, Keflavik operator Isavia said in a statement.

It said the unpaid charges had been incurred before Air Berlin, which has struggled to turn a profit over the last decade, filed for insolvency on Aug. 15.

According to German magazine Stern, the Airbus A320 landed at Keflavik at 10:35 p.m. local time on Thursday and was due to depart for Duesseldorf just after midnight.

Air Berlin was not available for immediate comment.

Air Berlin’s flights have been kept aloft by a government loan since the airline’s insolvency filing, giving the carrier time to negotiate with prospective buyers for its assets. It has said flights will cease by Oct. 28 at the latest.

Lufthansa has agreed to buy large parts of Air Berlin. Talks with other possible buyers including Britain’s easyJet are continuing. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)

