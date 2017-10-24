FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin finds buyer for cargo marketing unit
October 24, 2017 / 12:28 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Air Berlin finds buyer for cargo marketing unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Family-owned Zeitfracht has agreed a deal to buy Air Berlin’s cargo marketing platform Leisure Cargo for an undisclosed price, the insolvent airline said on Tuesday.

Air Berlin filed for insolvency on Aug. 15 and a government loan has kept its planes in the air while administrators seek investors for parts of the business. Zeitfracht also remains in talks with a consortium for the airline’s maintenance unit and said in the statement it hoped these talks could be concluded soon.

Several people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Zeitfracht and maintenance group Nayak were together poised to strike a deal to buy the cargo marketing platform and maintenance units.

Lufthansa is buying a large part of Air Berlin assets, and talks with easyJet over other airline operations, predominantly at Berlin’s Tegel airport, are ongoing. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
