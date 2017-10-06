FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Air Berlin extends maintenance business bid deadline again
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 6, 2017 / 9:41 AM / 12 days ago

CORRECTED-Air Berlin extends maintenance business bid deadline again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects number of employees, paragraph 5)

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Air Berlin has extended the bid deadline for its maintenance division to allow potential buyers to adapt their offers depending on the outcome of talks for its other assets.

The airline filed for insolvency in August and is in talks with Lufthansa and easyJet over a carve-up of assets such as aircraft, take-off and landing slots and crew.

Those talks are due to run until Oct. 12 and bids for the maintenance unit Air Berlin Technik will now be taken in the week beginning Oct 16, a spokesman for Air Berlin said. Bids for the maintenance business had been due in on Friday.

“This gives the bidders a better chance to see how the process develops for Air Berlin and to adapt their offers for Air Berlin Technik accordingly,” he said.

The maintenance unit has around 850 full-time equivalent positions, or around 1,200 staff, a spokesman said.

Germany family-owned logistics firm Zeitfracht has expressed interest in the unit. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.