September 13, 2017 / 11:04 AM / in a month

German minister asks Air Berlin pilots to keep planes in sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt appealed to pilots on Wednesday to not complicate efforts to rescue insolvent Air Berlin by calling in sick in high numbers.

“I can only appeal to all to let sanity prevail once again and allow the flights to take place,” Dobrindt said in a statement in Berlin. “I believe a lengthy period of non-flying would mean additional difficulties for the administrators.”

Air Berlin, Germany’s second-biggest airline, is set to be carved up, most likely among several buyers, with binding offers due this Friday.

The airline filed for bankruptcy protection last month after its biggest shareholder, Etihad Airways, withdrew funding following years of losses. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley)

