Ryanair to refer Air Berlin/Lufthansa deal to EU Commission
October 12, 2017 / 2:54 PM / in 5 days

Ryanair to refer Air Berlin/Lufthansa deal to EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ryanair will refer rival Lufthansa’s 210 million euro ($249 million) deal to buy large parts of insolvent Air Berlin - a process it has previously described as “a stitch-up” - to European Union competition authorities.

“We will be referring the matter to the EU competition authority in due course,” a Ryanair spokesman said in an emailed statement after the deal was announced, declining further comment. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries, editing by David Evans)

