FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Berlin sees flight operations stabilising on Thursday - staff memo
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 13, 2017 / 9:59 AM / in a month

Air Berlin sees flight operations stabilising on Thursday - staff memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Air Berlin expects its flight operations to stabilise on Thursday as pilots return from sick leave, it told staff in an internal memo on Wednesday, after the insolvent German airline was forced to cancel more than 130 flights in two days.

“Since last night more than two dozen captains have reported they are fit to fly,” Air Berlin said in the memo.

It called on its remaining pilots to support the airline as the sale of its assets nears the home stretch, saying continued flights were a pre-requisite for jobs at Air Berlin to be saved.

It said at least 32 flights would be cancelled on Wednesday, and that it was unable to operate 35 flights for Lufthansa’s budget airline Eurowings. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.