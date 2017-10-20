FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Berlin carve-up talks to continue over weekend - CEO
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
Politics
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
Infosys cuts revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys cuts revenue forecast
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 20, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 4 days ago

Air Berlin carve-up talks to continue over weekend - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Talks over Air Berlin’s remaining assets will continue over the weekend, with the goal of presenting a proposal to the insolvent German carrier’s creditors on Tuesday, Air Berlin Chief Executive Thomas Winkelmann said.

Air Berlin filed for insolvency in August and is being carved up among several buyers.

Lufthansa has already agreed to buy large parts of Air Berlin. Talks with other possible buyers including Britain’s easyJet are continuing. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.