FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa, others set to pick up Air Berlin assets - sources
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Wider image: Indonesian villages pit wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Wider image: Indonesian villages pit wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 21, 2017 / 5:29 PM / a month ago

Lufthansa, others set to pick up Air Berlin assets - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is set to pick up a large part of insolvent rival Air Berlin, with easyJet also still in the running for assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Air Berlin’s creditors met on Thursday to discuss offers for Germany’s second largest airline and agreed the carve-up, the sources said.

Creditors will hold exclusive negotiations with Lufthansa, whose CEO said it was interested in short-haul operations with up to 78 planes, until October 12, the sources said.

Other assets will go to easyJet and possibly Condor, the sources said.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.