FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trade unionist says several parties interested insolvent airline Niki
Sections
Featured
Nifty, Sensex choppy as phase 2 of Gujarat polls begins
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty, Sensex choppy as phase 2 of Gujarat polls begins
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
'He was my monster': Hayek on Weinstein
Showbiz
'He was my monster': Hayek on Weinstein
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 14, 2017 / 7:04 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Trade unionist says several parties interested insolvent airline Niki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - At least three parties are interested in taking over the Niki subsidiary of collapsed airline Air Berlin, an Austrian trade unionist told broadcaster ORF on Thursday.

Niki Lauda, President of Niki low cost airline and former World Champion Formula One driver, addresses the media during a news conference in Vienna April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

After Lufthansa’s planned acquisition of Niki fell through and no other buyer could be found at short notice, Niki filed a petition to open insolvency proceedings with a court in Berlin-Charlottenburg on Wednesday.

Former motor racing driver Niki Lauda has already said he is interested in buying back the airline, and according to Wolfgang Katzian other parties got in touch on Wednesday as well.

“I know that due to the new situation there are three to four interested parties,” Katzian said.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.