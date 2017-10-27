FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Easyjet to buy Air Berlin's Tegel operations for 40 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 27, 2017 / 10:55 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Easyjet to buy Air Berlin's Tegel operations for 40 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Easyjet said on Friday that it has agreed to buy part of Air Berlin’s operations at Berlin Tegel Airport for 40 million euros ($46.43 million).

EasyJet had said earlier it is interested in operations covering about 25 planes, predominantly at Berlin’s Tegel airport.

Air Berlin, beloved among Germans for its flights to holiday island Mallorca and also for the chocolate hearts it gives out after each flight, filed for administration in August. ($1 = 0.8615 euros) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru and Victoria Bryan in Frankfurt; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.