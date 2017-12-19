EU regulators to OK Lufthansa buy of Air Berlin unit LGW -sources

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear Lufthansa’s acquisition of insolvent Air Berlin’s subsidiary LGW after the German carrier agreed to give up some Dusseldorf airport slots, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Lufthansa also pledged not to apply for additional slots if they go back to the pool, the people said.

The airline originally wanted to buy Air Berlin’s other unit Niki too but scrapped the plan last week after the European Commission indicated it would veto the deal.

LGW is a regional carrier which flew turboprop planes under a wet lease deal for Air Berlin. It is flying under a wet lease contract for Lufthansa’s Eurowings, meaning Eurowings is leasing the crewed planes from LGW. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Victoria Bryan in Frankfurt, editing by Robin Emmott)