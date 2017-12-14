Austrian government considering bridge loan to airline Niki -minister

VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Austria’s transport ministry is holding “very good” discussions with the finance minister on providing a bridge loan to Air Berlin unit Niki, which has filed for insolvency protection, the transport minister said on Thursday.

“There are deliberations to do something with bridge financing, under certain circumstances, but this must be examined concretely - on the one hand insofar as the volume is concerned, on the other the legal situation,” Joerg Leichtfried said on ORF radio.

“In this respect there are very, very good talks ongoing with the finance minister.” (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Potter)