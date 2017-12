MUNICH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Niki’s administrator will start talks on Thursday with parties interested in buying the insolvent Austrian carrier after a deal with Lufthansa fell through, a spokesman for the administrator said.

He said Niki still had a few days until it would lose its valuable runway slots, one of the most attractive assets for possible buyers. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims)