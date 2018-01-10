FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Niki head Lackmann to leave airline in February: media
January 10, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Niki head Lackmann to leave airline in February: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Oliver Lackmann, the managing director of insolvent Air Berlin unit Niki, will leave the airline next month, Austrian media reported on Wednesday.

A man looks at his phone as he sits near an empty Niki customer care desk at Palma de Mallorca airport, Spain, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Clara Margais

Austrian Aviation Net posted on its website what it called a letter to staff in which Lackmann said his departure had been planned for months and was unrelated with Niki’s insolvency filing.

Niki was not immediately available for comment on the report.

Reporting by Michael Shields and Silke Koltrowitz in Zurich and Kirsti Knolle in Vienna

