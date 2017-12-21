Zeitfracht decides against bidding for Niki

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Family-owned German logistics firm Zeitfracht and maintenance group Nayak have decided against making offer for insolvent Austrian airline Niki, a spokesman for Zeitfracht said on Thursday.

But the consortium aims to cooperate with whoever ends up buying the unit of collapsed Air Berlin, the spokesman said, without providing details.

Niki filed for insolvency last week after Germany’s Lufthansa, which is buying other parts of Air Berlin, scrapped plans to buy Niki, grounding the airline’s fleet and stranding thousands of passengers.

Niki’s administrator has said binding offers were due by Thursday.

Interested parties include Niki’s founder and former Formula One champion Niki Lauda, tour operator Thomas Cook, Irish budget carrier Ryanair and Swiss carrier PrivatAir.

Sources have told Reuters that British Airways parent IAG is also interested. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)