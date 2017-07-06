FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Air Canada flies record passengers in a day
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
July 6, 2017 / 1:28 PM / a month ago

Air Canada flies record passengers in a day

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Air Canada said it flew 166,850 people on June 29, setting a single-day record for passengers carried, as part of Canada day.

The country's largest airline said it carried close to one million passengers during the six-day holiday period, which started June 29.

The airline also said it expects to beat its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and aircraft rent (EBITDAR) forecast on lower fuel costs and higher revenue.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

