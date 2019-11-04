British Airways-owner buys Spain's Air Europa for 1 billion euros

An Air Europa Boeing 737-800 airplane takes off at the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/Files

(Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG said on Monday it had agreed to buy Spanish carrier Air Europa for 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in cash as it set its sights on the market in European travel to Latin America.

“Acquiring Air Europa would add a new competitive, cost effective airline to IAG, consolidating Madrid as a leading European hub and resulting in IAG achieving South Atlantic leadership,” Willie Walsh, chief executive of IAG said.