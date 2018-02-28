Air France KLM flights hit by power outage at Amsterdam airport

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Air France KLM flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, Europe’s third largest, were halted on Wednesday by a power outage, an official said.

Other airlines were not directly impacted by the outage, an airport spokeswoman said, but some flights of partner airlines were delayed.

Flights in several European countries were cancelled or delayed due to freezing temperatures, but an Air France KLM spokeswoman was unable to say if there was a connection.

The airline said it was working to resolve the outage, the cause of which was unclear.

A Siberian weather system forecasters have called the “beast from the east” brought the coldest temperatures for years to much of Europe.

Air France KLM operates hundreds of daily flights out of Schiphol, dozens of which delayed by Wednesday’s outage.