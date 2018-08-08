FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 8, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Air France-KLM CEO candidates must be treated fairly: pilots' union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s SNPL airline pilots’ union called on Wednesday for the impartial treatment of candidates looking to be the new chief executive of Air France KLM, as speculation intensifies over who might get the job.

The Air France-KLM company logo is seen during the company's half-year results in Paris, France, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The SNPL, the most powerful pilots’ union inside the Air France unit, issued its statement after Le Monde reported that the group’s nominations committee had picked Benjamin Smith, Air Canada’s chief operating officer, as its preferred candidate for CEO.

Air France-KLM has been hunting for a new boss since Jean-Marc Janaillac resigned in May after staff rejected a pay offer aimed at ending costly strikes. In the job for less than two years, Janaillac’s departure underscored the challenges of reforming Air France in the face of union resistance.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.