Flight recorders from the Rio-Paris Air France flight which crashed in 2009 are displayed for the media before a news conference at the BEA headquarters in Le Bourget, northern Paris, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French prosecutors want Air France to face trial over a fatal crash in 2009 involving flight AF447 between Rio de Janeiro and Paris which killed all 228 people on board, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

The doomed jet crashed into the sea on June 1, 2009, after entering an aerodynamic stall.