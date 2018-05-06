FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 6, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

French state not there to backstop Air France losses - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government is not there to backstop losses at Air France, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday, adding the carrier had not made enough efforts to stay competitive and was at risk of disappearing.

The empty podium is seen after Jean-Marc Janaillac, Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM Group, attended a news conference to announce his resignation in Paris, France, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

“If Air France does not make efforts to become more competitive, allowing this flagship to be at the same level at Lufthansa and other airline companies, Air France will disappear,” Le Maire told BFM television.

The French government has a 14 percent stake in Air France-KLM, in turmoil after its CEO said on Friday he was stepping down when staff rejected a pay deal, but Le Maire said the state was not there to bail out the carrier.

The finance minister said the impact of recent strike action in France, which includes rail workers and Air France staff, on gross domestic product (GDP) stood at around 0.1 percent.

Reporting by Sarah White and Sophie Louet; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.