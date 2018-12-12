Money News
Air France names Anne Rigail as new head of airline

A F-GUGQ Airbus A318-111 aircraft of Air France airline lands at Cointrin Airport in Geneva, Switzerland December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France named Anne Rigail as the new head of the airline, which has been hit by strikes and trade union unrest.

Rigail, 49, will report up to overall Air France KLM boss Benjamin Smith.

Smith, hired in August to restore peace and prosperity to the Franco-Dutch group after devastating strikes that led to his predecessor’s resignation, has said Air France must narrow the profitability gap with its more efficient KLM stablemate.

