February 16, 2018 / 11:08 AM / a day ago

Air France-KLM, Delta study ways of keeping Alitalia in Skyteam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM is studying with its U.S. partner Delta Air Lines ways of keeping Alitalia inside the Skyteam alliance - but without Air France-KLM being a buyer, Chief Executive Jean-Marc Janaillac said on Friday.

However, the Franco-Dutch airline group is not directly involved in the sale process and has not had access to Alitalia data, he told a news conference.

British low-cost airline easyJet said last month that it was interested in parts of Alitalia, and that discussions were ongoing. (Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

