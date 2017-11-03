FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France-KLM profit jumps as price trends improve
November 3, 2017 / 6:17 AM / a day ago

Air France-KLM profit jumps as price trends improve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM said improving price trends had helped it report better-than-expected third quarter profits, joining major European peers in benefiting from strong summer demand.

The Franco-Dutch company reported third quarter operating profit up 38.7 percent to 1.022 billion euros ($1.2 billion), against the average analyst expectation of 953 million in a Reuters poll.

Unit revenues - a closely watched measure of how much income is generates per unit of capacity - increased 4.1 percent in the quarter and Air France-KLM expected an increase in the fourth quarter as well.

“Unit revenues in October were positive, forward bookings for November and December are ahead of last year,” said finance chief Frederic Gagey.

$1 = 0.8576 euros Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
