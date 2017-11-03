Air France-KLM profit jumps as price trends improve

PARIS/BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM said improving price trends had helped it report better-than-expected third quarter profits, joining major European peers in benefiting from strong summer demand.

The Franco-Dutch company reported third quarter operating profit up 38.7 percent to 1.022 billion euros ($1.2 billion), against the average analyst expectation of 953 million in a Reuters poll.

Unit revenues - a closely watched measure of how much income is generates per unit of capacity - increased 4.1 percent in the quarter and Air France-KLM expected an increase in the fourth quarter as well.

“Unit revenues in October were positive, forward bookings for November and December are ahead of last year,” said finance chief Frederic Gagey.