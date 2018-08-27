FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 11:39 AM / in 2 hours

Air France unions press pay demands, stop short of strike call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM’s French unions reiterated demands for a 5.1 percent pay increase on Monday, without calling any new strike action as the airline group awaits the arrival of a new chief executive.

FILE PHOTO: The Air France-KLM company logo is seen during the company's half-year results in Paris, France, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

A cross-union grouping behind earlier strikes that led to the May resignation of the last CEO, Jean-Marc Janaillac, vowed after a meeting on Monday to maintain its core demand on pay. But it stopped short of calling for an immediate resumption of strikes as some workers’ representatives had threatened.

“We remain mobilised to defend our demands,” the unions said in a joint statement. Janaillac’s successor, Ben Smith, the outgoing chief operating officer at Air Canada, is due to begin work next month as Air France-KLM CEO.

Reporting by Laurence Frost and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Brian Love

