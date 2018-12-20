India seeks parliament nod to inject $330 million in Air India: Bloomberg

The Air India logo is seen on the facade of its office building in Mumbai, India, July 7, 2017. Picture taken July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui /Files

(Reuters) - The government has sought parliament's approval for an equity infusion of 23 billion rupees ($328.42 million) in state-owned carrier Air India, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2EEpe3J on Thursday.

Air India had sought 21.21 billion rupees of additional equity from the government for the fiscal year 2018-19 to make pending payments to its vendors, a source at the airline had told Reuters in July.

India’s top civil aviation bureaucrat said in September that a $120 million capital injection for Air India was on the way, and the government is also working on a relief package for the airline industry.

($1 = 70.0325 Indian rupees)