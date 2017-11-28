FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India names Pradeep Kharola as Air India chairman
November 28, 2017 / 11:30 AM / a day ago

India names Pradeep Kharola as Air India chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - India on Tuesday appointed Pradeep Singh Kharola as chairman and managing director of state-owned Air India, replacing Rajiv Bansal, who had been at the helm for the last three months. bit.ly/2AfpnIq

The Air India logo is seen on the facade of its office building in Mumbai, India, July 7, 2017. Picture taken July 7, 2017. To match Analysis AIR INDIA-PRIVATISATION/ REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kharola is currently the managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corp Ltd.

India is considering selling the airline in parts to make it attractive to potential buyers, as it reviews options to divest the loss-making flagship carrier.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
