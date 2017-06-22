FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arvind Panagariya sees action on privatising Air India in 6 months
#Money News
June 22, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 2 months ago

Arvind Panagariya sees action on privatising Air India in 6 months

1 Min Read

Arvind Panagariya, head of the government's main economic advisory body, poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2016.Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The government is expected to take some action on privatising state-owned airline Air India in next six months, a top government policy adviser told television channel CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.

The comment from Arvind Panagariya, deputy head of policy think-tank Niti Aayog, comes amid reports that India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate has shown an interest in buying a majority stake in the loss-making national carrier.

"Something should be happening this year," Panagariya said in response to a question on timeline for the national carrier's privatisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has been exploring ways to privatise Air India, which was bailed out in 2012 with $5.8 billion of federal funding.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon

