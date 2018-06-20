Aviation minister says to review Air India stake sale plan soon

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will soon review a plan to sell a stake in Air India, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said, weeks after the government found no takers for the beleaguered flag carrier.

FILE PHOTO: An Air India Airbus A320neo plane takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

The government is committed that Air India remains an independent, globally-competitive and a highly-successful airline, junior civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha told a news conference on Wednesday.

The government announced a plan in March to divest a 76-percent stake in Air India and offload about $5.1 billion of its debt, but prospective buyers stayed away, with some citing onerous terms as a reason for their lack of interest.